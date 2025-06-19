City of Santa Maria urges residents to save water during emergency pipeline shutdown

The City of Santa Maria is urging all residents and businesses to conserve water immediately due to a scheduled emergency shutdown of the State Water pipeline.

The repair is expected to take four days.

The notice comes ahead of the State Water Project temporarily ceasing deliveries to all member agencies, including Santa Maria, to inspect and repair a leak in the transmission line.

During this shutdown, Santa Maria will reportedly rely solely on local groundwater supplies to meet essential needs.

While water service will remain active, city officials say community-wide conservation is critical to ensure water remains available for public health, safety, and emergency services.

Until further notice, city representatives say residents should restrict all non-essential water use, including:



Outdoor watering or irrigation (including sprinklers, drip systems, and hand-watering)

Filling or topping off swimming pools or spas

Outdoor washing of vehicles at home

Washing of hard surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, or building exteriors

According to officials, the City of Santa Maria is also implementing water-saving measures, including halting irrigation at all city parks and suspending hydrant flushing, fire department training, and other non-essential water uses.

For more information and updates on the order, you can visit the City of Santa Maria's Water Conservation webpage or call (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270.