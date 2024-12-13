City of Santa Maria warns residents of this scam impacting local water customers

The City of Santa Maria is alerting the public about a concerning scam affecting local water customers.

Officials say reports have surfaced regarding individuals visiting residents and falsely claiming that the city’s water is contaminated, specifically advising against drinking or using water without additional treatment.

These individuals have reportedly been attempting to sell water treatment units under the guise of safety concerns and falsely stating that the city would reimburse the cost.

According to city officials, the water in Santa Maria remains safe for drinking and use.

Representatives add that the Utilities Department regularly tests and monitors water quality to ensure that it meets all health and safety standards.

The public was reminded on Thursday that city employees will never visit a property without proper identification.

Officials say any concerns regarding water safety should be addressed directly with the Utilities Department.

Residents are advised by the city to exercise caution, stay vigilant, and always verify information through official city channels, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

Any unsafe encounters can be reported to the Santa Maria Police Department's non-emergency line at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2277.