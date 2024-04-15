Cracker Barrel closes Santa Maria location

After five years in Santa Maria, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has closed its doors for the last time.

A sign up outside the restaurant in the Enos Ranch shopping center alerts would-be customers of the closure. “To our Santa Maria community – we’ve been honored to welcome guests into a home-away-from-home at our store, and we’ve valued the opportunity to be part of so many special occasions for our guests and community over the past five years. We’re deeply saddened to announce this location has closed, but we hope you will visit any of our more than 660 Cracker Barrel locations across 44 states.”

Before opening in February of 2019, the store was hiring for approximately 225 full and part-time positions.

There are now four Cracker Barrels in California, with the closest locations in Bakersfield and Camarillo.

KSBY reached out to Cracker Barrel for additional comment on the closure but has not yet heard back.