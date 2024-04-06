Dancers prepare for upcoming Ballet Folklórico Imperial performance

Traditional Mexican folk dance enthusiasts gathered in Santa Maria on Friday night for a dress rehearsal ahead of an upcoming performance.

The dancers are part of the Santa Maria-based nonprofit group Ballet Folklórico Imperial.

The group provides an avenue for traditional Mexican folk dance amongst high school graduates and adult enthusiasts of all ages, according to its website.

"Every region in Mexico is very different, and each region is very proud of where they come from," Daniel Ruiz, a Ballet Folklórico Imperial dancer, said. "So, whenever we represent a state, even if we are not part of that state, we always try our best to interpret it as best as possible so that whoever comes to watch and is from that state is very proud to see what we put on stage for them."

There are about 80 dancers in all.

The upcoming performance is on April 19 and April 20 at Santa Maria High School in Santa Maria.

You can learn more on the group's website.