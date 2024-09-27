Detectives continue investigation into Santa Maria courthouse bomb suspect

Just a day after an explosion at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria left people rattled, the investigation continues.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, suspect Nathaniel McGuire threw a backpack toward the security screening station near Department 9. The backpack exploded, injuring at least five people.

McGuire, 20, was quickly apprehended and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device, and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.

McGuire reportedly lived at the Mantalvo Apartments and detectives were back at his home on Thursday as they continued their investigation.

Neighbor Vanessa Ayone has lived there for three years and says she was shocked when she heard the news.

"He would pass by all the time. He parked right next to me, actually, so we just passed each other and smiled. I would least expect this to be him," Ayone said.

Authorities searched his home and vehicle for evidence.

"It's scary. I have three little ones and I'm a single mom, so just knowing that my kids are out here playing... what's going on inside at home, you have no idea," Ayone said.

In a statement released Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said of the investigation, "This is an extremely slow moving process because of possible safety concerns associated with bomb making materials."

Back at the courthouse, several people showed up expecting it to be open on Thursday.

Jennifer Barter was there Wednesday when the explosion happened and returned the next day, expecting a rescheduled hearing.

"I was called by my attorney to return today for my hearing at 1, and now we're closed. I just want to take care of the hearing and get things settled, and I can't really do that. You can't move forward until everything gets opened back up again," Barter said.

Others were also frustrated that someone would do such a thing.

"He caused me and my wife right here to delay what we were getting ready to do," said Willie Hicks, Santa Maria resident.

Santa Barbara Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker says they are working to get things cleaned up in order to reopen the court on Monday.

"There was no significant physical damage," he said. "A couple of fire extinguishers were discharged in the course of the activity so there is substantial dust throughout the lobby. Everything will be back to normal by Monday."

McGuire remains in custody at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria and is being held without bail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says once they finish their reports, they will be sent over to the District Attorney's Office where they will decide to file charges.

Currently, there is no estimate for when charges could be filed or when McGuire will be seen in court.

Also on Thursday, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino issued a statement, saying, “I want to thank the first responders and our City staff for their quick and professional response yesterday at the Santa Maria Courthouse. A number of agencies cooperatively and swiftly apprehended the suspect, established a perimeter for the investigation, treated victims, and worked to render the scene safe and secure. I sincerely thank you for your contributions.”