Dignity Health's agreement with Aetna expires this month. What happens next?

Some Dignity Health patients may soon have to pay out-of-network fees if the health network and Aetna do not reach an agreement before the end of the month.

Representatives from Dignity Health told KSBY in a statement that they are working to reach a "new, responsible contract agreement that puts patients first and keeps Dignity Health doctors and hospitals in-network for Aetna members."

The goal is to reach a new agreement by March 31, when the current agreement expires.

In a statement, Aetna officials said they are "focused on avoiding unsupportable increases in reimbursement rates that would raise costs for our members and plan sponsors in the Central Coast community," and the insurer remains "committed to negotiating in good faith for a fair contract."

According to Dignity Health's website, patients with "commercial HMO, POS, PPO, Medicare Advantage and Aetna Whole Health" are at risk of losing in-network coverage.

Dignity officials said patients with Aetna health insurance will still be able to receive care after the agreements expire. However, patients should expect a higher cost as depending on each person's benefits, some out-of-network services may not be covered.

Dignity Health operates three hospitals on the Central Coast, including Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

They also run the Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, a non-profit clinic organization with nearly "50 health centers located primarily from Templeton to Lompoc," according to Dignity Health's website.

More information about the negotiation and what patients should do can be found here.