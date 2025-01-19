Watch Now
Donation drive to help Los Angeles wildfire victims will last through Sunday

Despite living hours away, people on the Central Coast are still showing their support for those affected by the Southern California wildfires.

This weekend, the Rotary Club of Santa Maria and medical transportation company Care Connection are hosting a donation drive to collect items for Los Angeles wildfire victims.

Community members showed up on Saturday to contribute water, clothes, blankets, food, and toiletries to the collection.

Nancy Crawford, a coordinator of the event, told KSBY how she came up with the idea.

“I had the office space, the garage space, [...] an amazing staff that I knew would help support us, and a great organization with the Rotary Club. So, it was just, I guess, spur of the moment. [We were] just inspired to do something to help," Crawford said.

There is still time to contribute to the drive.

Organizers are accepting donations on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2035 Preisker Lane in Santa Maria.

