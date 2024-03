The City of Santa Maria announced Thursday that the popular Downtown Fridays are returning for its ninth year with the first event on March 29th.

Officials said the event will feature food trucks, 75 vendors, a kids zone, beer and wine garden, a bingo tent, and live music including a Karaoke contest.

Downtown Fridays are scheduled every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway (Highway 135) and Cook Street.

The free event is set to conclude on September 27.