Dozens gather in Santa Maria to protest against ICE activity

People gathered at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building on Thursday for the "ICE Out of 805" Protest.

With reports of recent ICE activity in the state, KSBY looked into how some local organizations are responding.

805 Undocufund, the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), and other local organizations organized Thursday’s event.

One organizer says the purpose is to show they are not in favor of the arrests being made by ICE agents.

“We are in disagreement with everything that's going on as a partner organization with [Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project],” said Fernando Martinez, Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, Community Organizer Director. “We support our community, and we're not happy with the things that we've seen, especially families being separated.”

According to CAUSE, this week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made arrests in Santa Maria.

“We're also aware of five farmworkers who were also arrested here in Santa Maria, and in that situation, ICE attempted entry to a farm here in Santa Maria,” said Hazel Davalos, CAUSE co-executive director. “However, [ICE] was denied entry by the supervisors.”

A representative with the Santa Barbara County GOP tells KSBY News ICE is following up with their orders.

“They're doing their jobs,” said Tim Woolever, Santa Barbara County GOP, Central Committee Member Alternate. “ICE is supposed to detain and deport once they find out what the person that they're handling and that's coming in contact with is here illegally. Their job is to verify that this is the person that they are. They're not a U.S. citizen. They're not going to deport U.S. citizens.”

KSBY News spoke with an immigration attorney about what the law allows.

“In order for ICE to come into somebody's workplace or to come into somebody's home or any private areas where a usual person is not allowed to come in, ICE needs a judicial warrant,” said Maria Salguero, Immigrant Legal Defense Center senior attorney.

Protesters we spoke with say they are taking a stand on the situation.

“It really heartens me that there are so many organizations and so many individuals willing to stand up,” said Jeanne Sparks, Santa Barbara County Action Network co-executive director.

“Families are being affected by the situation, especially kids,” said Raul Olivera of Santa Maria. “You know, kids, though, don't know what's going on.”

Given the protests that have occurred nationally, Woolever says protesting is a constitutional right, but that it should remain peaceful.

"The constitution is very strong on that, but it does not give them that right to take that peaceful protest and turn it violent," Woolever said.

KSBY has also reached out to ICE for information on reported arrests this week but has not received a response.