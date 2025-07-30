Dozens graduate from Santa Maria, Santa Barbara probation resource centers

The Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Probation Report and Resource Centers held their second annual commencement ceremonies on Tuesday.

The ceremonies recognize nearly 40 people who completed a comprehensive reentry program designed to help them reintegrate into the community.

"Some of our clients have never experienced a graduation ceremony like this, so just to have them participate in something as simple as a cap and gown and getting the recognition that they may have never ever gotten before, and just to see the sense of pride that they have within themselves and from their family members, it just speaks volumes, really warms the person's heart," said Marie Silva, Deputy Probation Officer Supervisor.

The Probation Report and Resource Centers are a collaboration of multiple community-based organizations that help clients address issues or barriers that may contribute to criminal behavior, such as addiction, housing, unemployment, or other issues.

Community Solutions, Inc., Good Samaritan Shelters, Sanctuary Centers, and Ameri-Corps are among the partner agencies.

