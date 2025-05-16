Dozens of Korean, Vietnam War veterans welcomed home from Washington, D.C. trip

Dozens of local veterans were given a hero's welcome Wednesday night in Santa Maria.

Eighty-three Korean and Vietnam War veterans were greeted by emphatic family members, friends and strangers as they arrived at the Santa Maria Airport following an honor flight to Washington, D.C.

As part of the Honor Flight Central Coast California program, the veterans visited various memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice, all at no cost.

“It’s life-changing," said John Weiss, who accompanied his 90-year-old father, Richard, on the trip. "It’s an opportunity to see, in many cases, closure for some who may have served in the military and lost loved ones. It’s an opportunity to see the honor that is given to the veterans when they come to Washington and Honor Flight honors them the entire way, as you saw tonight.“

Their warm welcome back at the airport was organized by Welcome Home Military Heroes.

You can learn more about the Honor Flight program and the non-profit's mission and services on its website, HonorFlightCCC.org.

