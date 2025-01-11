Driver dead after colliding with semi-truck on Highway 1 in Santa Maria

At 6:29 a.m. on Saturday, a driver was killed in a passenger vehicle vs. semi-truck collision on Highway 1 in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reports that the crash happened south of West Main Street.

The single driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver of the semi-truck is uninjured.

By 7:16 a.m., Safechuck reported that both vehicles were off the roadway.

Highway 1 remains open in both directions while SBC Fire, the Guadalupe and Santa Maria Fire Departments, and the California Highway Patrol stay at the scene to assist the coroner.