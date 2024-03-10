Drivers can expect delays on Blosser Road starting Tuesday

Drivers in Santa Maria will want to take note of temporary delays that will occur on Blosser Road starting on Tuesday, March 12.

According to a press release, the city will start its pavement repairs project on Blosser Road, starting at Donovan Road and continuing south.

The city says the work will continue through the end of May. Drivers are recommended to use alternate routes when possible if they are traveling on Blosser Road between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will remove and replace old and failed asphalt paving. Additionally, crews will remove existing traffic striping, grind the edges of the existing pavement and re-establish traffic striping.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the street segments that are part of these pavement repairs include:



Blosser Road from W. Donovan Road to W. Main Street

Blosser Road from W. Main St. to W. Cook St.

Blosser Road from W. Cook St. to W. Stowell Rd.

Blosser Road from W. Stowell Rd. to La Brea Ave.

Blosser Road from La Brea Ave to W. Battles Rd.

Blosser Road from W. Battles Rd. to Carmen Ln.

Blosser Road from Carmen Ln. to Betteravia Rd.

In order to maintain safety for workers and community members, the city recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and slow down in construction areas.