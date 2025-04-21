Drivers may encounter delays at this Santa Maria intersection starting Monday

Drivers in Santa Maria may encounter some delays this week as the City's Public Works Department conducts a pavement repair project at the intersection of Stowell Road and Miller Street.

City officials say the repairs begin Monday and will last through Friday, weather permitting.

People traveling in the area are advised to use alternative routes when possible between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the project will include the removal and replacement of old asphalt paving and striping, the grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, and the placement of a hot mix asphalt overlay.

City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

Questions about the project or the delays can be directed to the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.