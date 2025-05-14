Driving Independence: Local veteran helps seniors stay on the move

For 24 years, Dave Cook served his country in the military, including a tour in Vietnam. Today, in retirement, he’s found a new mission: driving seniors to the places they need to go – doctor's appointments, grocery stores, and sometimes, just for human connection.

Cook is one of nearly 100 active volunteers with Community Partners in Caring, a Santa Maria based nonprofit that connects older adults with reliable transportation. The program helps seniors maintain their independence and reduces isolation for those who can no longer drive.

“I’ve been volunteering a little over four years,” Cooke said, “It gets me out, amongst people, people that I really have come to enjoy and appreciate and allows me to give back to the community.”

Cook regularly drives clients like Barbra Zeavin, an Orcutt resident who depends on the service. Without it, she says she would be stuck relying on taxis or costly alternatives like ride-share apps.

“You just get toasted point where you can’t do it all on your own. This program makes such a difference.”

Barbra says drivers become more than helpers; they become friends.

“Dave is my number one, I mean he really is, he knows he’s kind, you could tell he just loves what he’s doing.”

Midge Nicosia, the agency’s Community Outreach and Special Initiatives Manager, says that sense of connection is exactly what the non-profit hopes to foster.

“It’s not just about getting from point A to point B,” adding “these volunteers give people back their independence. They’re often the only source of social interaction some clients have.”

The organization currently serves around 1,000 clients across Santa Barbara County, but the need continues to grow, and more volunteers are urgently needed.

“You don’t have to commit every day,” Nicosia said. “Even one ride a month can make a meaningful impact.:

For Cook, the reward is simple.

“I’d recommend it to anybody and everybody. It’s been a wonderful way to stay connected to my community and to keep serving it in a different way.:

For more information on how to apply visit their website by clicking hereor call their office number (805)-925-8000.

