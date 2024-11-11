Early morning Hwy 101 crash prompts hazardous material spill, lane closures

California Highway Patrol reports that a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria early Sunday morning resulted in a hazardous material spill and the hard closure of two lanes.

Officials say the crash occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m on Santa Maria River Bridge south of the SR-166 intersection.

According to CHP, a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound when it crashed with a 2021 Peterbilt semi-truck-trailer, causing it to overturn.

Authorities say the driver of the Chevrolet, who they identified as Santa Maria resident Amadro Avalos-Diaz, received minor injuries; the driver of the semi-truck-trailer, who was identified as Santa Maria resident Eduardo Coria-Estrada, was reportedly uninjured.

Avalos-Diaz was arrested at the scene after officers say they determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Officials report that Caltrans instated a hard closure of the #2 and #3 lanes at that time.

Shortly after the collision, officers say the overturned semi-truck-trailer began leaking fluids, which prompted a hazardous material incident.

CHP and its allied agencies reportedly cleaned up the hazard and reopened the roadway, leaving traffic unaffected afterward.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to officials.