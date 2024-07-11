Expect traffic delays in Santa Maria due to road repair project

A heads up for Santa Maria drivers — beginning Wednesday, there will be temporary delays on Jones St. and Bradley Rd. as a result of the city’s pavement repair project.

The first set of repairs will take place between College Dr. and Bradley Rd. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then the contractor will move onto Bradley Rd. and continue south.

That work will take place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. between Stowell Rd. and Betteravia Rd.

The project includes the removal and replacement of old asphalt, paving, and traffic striping.

The street segments included in the pavement repair project include:



East Jones Street from South College Drive to South Concepcion Avenue

East Jones Street from South Concepcion Avenue to South Bradley Road

South Bradley Road from East Jones Street to Sierra Madre Avenue

South Bradley Road from Sierra Madre Avenue to East Stowell Road

South Bradley Road from East Stowell Road to East Battles Road (Night Work)

South Bradley Road from East Battles Road to Betteravia Road (Night Work)

Delays can be expected through the end of July.