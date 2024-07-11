Expect traffic delays in Santa Maria due to road repair project

A heads up for Santa Maria drivers — beginning Wednesday, there will be temporary delays on Jones St. and Bradley Rd. as a result of the city’s pavement repair project.
The first set of repairs will take place between College Dr. and Bradley Rd. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Then the contractor will move onto Bradley Rd. and continue south.
That work will take place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. between Stowell Rd. and Betteravia Rd.
The project includes the removal and replacement of old asphalt, paving, and traffic striping.
The street segments included in the pavement repair project include:
- East Jones Street from South College Drive to South Concepcion Avenue
- East Jones Street from South Concepcion Avenue to South Bradley Road
- South Bradley Road from East Jones Street to Sierra Madre Avenue
- South Bradley Road from Sierra Madre Avenue to East Stowell Road
- South Bradley Road from East Stowell Road to East Battles Road (Night Work)
- South Bradley Road from East Battles Road to Betteravia Road (Night Work)
Delays can be expected through the end of July.