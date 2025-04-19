Explore Santa Maria parks, search for Easter eggs and win prizes at this event

Some Santa Maria families kicked off this year's Easter festivities during the start of the City's Egg-Splore Our Parks Spring Egg Hunt event.
Starting Friday, families are invited to visit the following six Santa Maria parks to search for large egg signs:
- Jim May Park
- Preisker Parks
- Pioneer Park
- Tunnell Park
- Los Flores Ranch Park
- Veterans' Memorial Park
Each of the parks contains one hidden egg sign.
One park also contains a hidden "Golden Egg" sign.
If you find it, officials say you can qualify for a prize drawing by taking a photo with the egg sign and posting it to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #smrecparks.
This free event is open to all ages and will last through Sunday.
More information can be found on the City's Egg-Splore Our Parks webpage.