Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Explore Santa Maria parks, search for Easter eggs and win prizes at this event

SM Parks Spring Egg Hunt VO.00_00_31_15.Still001.png
Posted
and last updated

Some Santa Maria families kicked off this year's Easter festivities during the start of the City's Egg-Splore Our Parks Spring Egg Hunt event.

Starting Friday, families are invited to visit the following six Santa Maria parks to search for large egg signs:

  • Jim May Park
  • Preisker Parks
  • Pioneer Park
  • Tunnell Park
  • Los Flores Ranch Park
  • Veterans' Memorial Park

Each of the parks contains one hidden egg sign.
One park also contains a hidden "Golden Egg" sign.

If you find it, officials say you can qualify for a prize drawing by taking a photo with the egg sign and posting it to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #smrecparks.

This free event is open to all ages and will last through Sunday.

More information can be found on the City's Egg-Splore Our Parks webpage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community