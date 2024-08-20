Fall classes begin at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria

The first day of class for students at Allan Hancock College (AHC) in Santa Maria was Monday, August 19.

Students made their way to campus where they secured their school IDs, picked up their textbooks, and began their new courses.

Officials at the community college say there is a lot to look forward to this year, such as volleyball games and a theatrical production of Beauty and the Beast.

"This is the second-best day of the year, right? I mean, commencement is top, and then the second one is just seeing everybody back and excited to be here," said Dr. Kevin Walthers, AHC Superintendent/President.

Walthers also has advice for students embarking on the new academic year.

"Make sure you go to office hours and talk to your professors," he said. "Community colleges are great at making sure that there's that one-to-one interaction with the professors, so don't miss out on that opportunity."

AHC reports that this is the first year enrollment numbers have reached pre-pandemic levels.