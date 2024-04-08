Watch Now
Families attend Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's annual Family Kite Festival

Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 20:19:06-04

Families came out to enjoy the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's annual free Family Kite Festival on Sunday.

The festival took place from noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park located at 2625 South College Drive.

The kite festival had professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors, and music.

Kite ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association were on hand to coach families and help them learn how to smoothly fly a kite.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to Jenn Malone, the executive director of the Santa Maria Discovery Museum.

"This event, I believe, is really important because it offers a great open space for free play for the kids," Malone said. "Hopefully cell phone free tablet free. They get to just have a fun day with their family and be creative."

The museum also hosted its kite "hospital" at Rotary Centennial Park for any kites that needed "first aid" or minor repairs.

