Families attend Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's annual Family Kite Festival

Families came out to enjoy the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's annual free Family Kite Festival on Sunday.

The festival took place from noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park located at 2625 South College Drive.

The kite festival had professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors, and music.

Kite ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association were on hand to coach families and help them learn how to smoothly fly a kite.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to Jenn Malone, the executive director of the Santa Maria Discovery Museum.

"This event, I believe, is really important because it offers a great open space for free play for the kids," Malone said. "Hopefully cell phone free tablet free. They get to just have a fun day with their family and be creative."

The museum also hosted its kite "hospital" at Rotary Centennial Park for any kites that needed "first aid" or minor repairs.