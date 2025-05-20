Family-led Cabalgata returns to Elks Rodeo Parade

What began as a small horseback ride among friends has grown into a full-blown tradition that brings culture, faith, and family together for the Central Coast’s annual Elks Rodeo Parade.

José “Mundo” García Díaz is the founder and heart behind Cabalgata Guadalupana de la Costa Central, a riding group that honors Our Lady of Guadalupe through horseback processionals and parade performances. Now in their third year participating in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade, the group is preparing to ride in with their largest lineup yet—about 40 dancing horses and a live banda.

“Se me vino la idea de hacerle una cabalgata a la Virgen de Guadalupe,” said García Díaz, who is affectionately known as “Mundo.” “Nos juntamos los del rancho, hicimos un estandarte, y fuimos por las calles. De ahí surgió el grupo.”

(“The idea came to me to organize a ride for Our Lady of Guadalupe. We gathered people from the ranch, made a banner, and rode through the streets. That’s how the group began.”)

The group’s roots stretch back four years to a ranch in Nipomo. What started as a humble religious gesture quickly gained community interest. García Díaz soon invited more riders and eventually brought the tradition into larger events, like the rodeo and local parades.

Adeline Hernandez, García Díaz’s daughter, now coordinates the group.

“This would be our third year participating in the Elks Rodeo parade,” she said. “We have people who come from all over Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Nipomo, Paso. It’s a growing family.”

The stars of the parade are the horses themselves—each trained to “dance” to the beat of banda music.

“El entrenamiento es por repetición… y al final, empieza a bailar,” said García Díaz.

(“The training is through repetition… and in the end, the horse starts to dance.”)

His son, Raymundo Garcia, helps care for the horses, which are showcased not just at the Elks Rodeo, but at events throughout the region, including parades in Guadalupe and Santa Barbara.

“It’s very important here because like I said, it brings back some mexican traditions from my dad’s homeland and ti gives something to do on the weekend. People can see having a horse is fun, but it’s also a lot of hard work.”

But for the García family, it’s about more than just performance.

“Prefiero que mis nietos estén arriba de un caballo que mirando la tableta todo el día,” García Díaz said.

(“I’d rather my grandkids be on a horse than looking at a tablet all day.”)

The group will ride again Saturday, May 31st starting at Mill Street and heading down Broadway to Stowell in Santa Maria. Attendees can expect live music, beautifully decorated trailers, and a celebration of culture that spans generations.

“Take pictures, say hi,” said Hernandez. “We’re proud to represent our heritage in the parade.”