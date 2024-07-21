Family mourns loss of young couple who died while on vacation in Mexico

A fundraiser was held in Santa Maria to cover funeral costs for a young couple who died while on vacation in Mexico.

“There was a leak of a gas or exhaust," said Gary Casares Jr., Julian’s dad. "But there was a leak."

Julian Casares and Mireya Leon met in high school and family members say they were always meant for each other.

“I just love my sister and Julian," said Leslie Leon, Mireya’s sister. "They were really good people and amazing. I just miss them."

“They had a love that was different,” Casares Jr. said.

Gary Casares Jr. says losing his only son was heartbreaking.

“What’s my new normal going to be without my son,” Casares Jr. said.

Gary describes Julian as an adventurer.

“He loved to have fun," said Casares Jr. "He loved to be with his family and cousins."

“He was really sweet," said Leon. "He did everything for her. He was there for her as she was there for him and they really loved each other."

Leslie says Mireya had a positive and funny light to her.

“She was a really cheerful person," said Leon. "Always happy. Always had a bright smile."

Both families held a barbecue on Saturday to fundraise for funeral expenses with many people in the community showing their support for the couple.

“I can’t begin to think of what the cost is going to be now with everything," said Casares Jr. "The cost has gone up for everything. Not knowing what are going to do, how are we going to do this."

“I know at one point or another I’m going to have to accept it, but it all seems so fake," Leon said. "It doesn’t seem real at all."

Gary tells me he would always look forward to his son coming home.

“When do I begin to deal with the fact that they’re not coming home,” Casares Jr. Said.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.