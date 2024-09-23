Farmworkers celebrate Dia de la Familia in Santa Maria on Sunday

Hundreds of farmworkers and their families celebrated Dia de la Familia at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria on Sunday.

This was the second annual free event hosted by the California Farmworkers Foundation with more than 40 organizations sharing free services and resources on everything from healthcare to childcare to immigration.

"It's the end of the strawberry season and a lot of them are being laid off, so we bring all the resources they might need during the winter,“ said Jennifer Camacho, event coordinator.

“Day of the family is important for the community, especially for farmworkers to know the resources that are in the community and know the help is there when they need it,” said Patty Herrera, who works at Marian Regional Medical Center.

For the California Farmworkers Foundation's latest events, you can visit its website.