Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Back to School fundraiser nearing final push

The annual Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Back to School fundraiser is designed to help local homeless and foster children feel confident for the new school year but organizers say donations are still needed to help make the event a success.

“Every year we sponsor 30 kids, and this year we need $4,500, so it comes out to be about $150 per student,” said Nevada Gibson, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Development Coordinator.

Program Specialist and Homeless Liaison Sol Guerrero says being prepared for the new school year allows children to build self-confidence.

“The purpose of the fundraiser is to get the kids ready and prepared to go back to school,” Guerrero said.

If you’d like to donate financially for the event, the deadline to do so is Sunday.

