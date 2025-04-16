Fire destroys Santa Maria grocery store

A Santa Maria grocery store was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.

Santa Maria Fire Marshal Jim Austin says firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at Lassen’s Natural Food on the 1700 block of South Broadway at 11:44 p.m. Once 911 calls started coming in, additional engines were sent.

Austin says firefighters were able to gain control of the fire in less than two hours, but said there were hot spots and small, active areas of the fire that burned into the afternoon on Wednesday due to the severity of the fire.

Austin says while the cause is unknown, it’s believed to have started in the attic area and likely on the south end of the building.

He says there was no indication of foul play or the fire being intentionally set and is confident it’s accidental; however, due to the roof partially collapsing and safety concerns, the fire investigation was unable to be completed.

Austin says specialized equipment will be needed to assist them with completing their investigation, which he’s hoping can be done in the next week or two.

Multiple agencies assisted with the firefight, including all six engines, a ladder truck and battalion chief from Santa Maria City Fire, an engine and battalion chief from Santa Barbara County Fire, a ladder truck from the Five Cities Fire Authority, an engine from Pismo Fire and additional help from CAL FIRE crews in Nipomo.

By Wednesday afternoon, locks were placed on the doors to the store and fencing put up around the perimeter to keep people out. Austin says the structure is unstable and the roof is continuing to collapse.

KSBY has reached out to Lassen’s for comment but has not yet heard back.