Firefighters honored at annual appreciation event at Santa Maria Elks Lodge

The Elks Lodge in Santa Maria hosted its annual firefighter appreciation night on Wednesday.

Local firefighters — along with friends, family and supporters — were invited to a night out to honor their heroic efforts. The 47th annual event included a no-host cocktail hour, Santa Maria-style barbecue, and an awards ceremony.

Firefighters from five agencies were honored. One of those was Steve Davis of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

"Tonight, it's one of those things that first caught me by surprise," Davis said, who's the department's battalion chief. "But I couldn't be more humble to sit in a group with all of my peers and people that I've grown in the fire service with who all legitimately deserve this award as well."

The event was previously scheduled for January 15 but was delayed due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

"To be recognized amongst this group is truly humbling," Davis continued.