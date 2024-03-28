Watch Now
First Downtown Fridays of the year canceled due to forecast rain

Colette Ngo
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 28, 2024
Organizers of Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria are canceling the first event of the year due to forecast rain.

City officials said the event will instead kick off its ninth year the following week, on April 5th with food trucks, 75 vendors, a kids zone, beer and wine garden and more.

The free family-friendly event takes place at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street.

Officials said Downtown Fridays is scheduled every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., all the way to October 4th, weather permitting.

The extra week is added due to this week's cancellation.

