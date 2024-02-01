First responders, military personnel honored at Allan Hancock College's appreciation night

Allan Hancock College's men's and women's basketball programs honored first responders, veterans, and active-duty military personnel at the college's inaugural Hometown Heroes Night on Wednesday, January 31.

The event was hosted inside the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on the college's campus and was featured alongside two basketball games — both the men's and women's programs competing against conference rival Ventura College.

All local first responders and military personnel were honored with a halftime performance during both games as well as a recognition ceremony during the intermission before the women's game.

"They do so much," Allan Hancock College's men's basketball head coach Tyson Aye said, who is in his 11th season leading the Bulldogs. "And honestly, a lot of it goes unseen. ... We just want to show our appreciation for everything that they do — for the heroes that they are."

The men's program (18-4 overall) defeated Ventura College 78-50 for its 14th consecutive win. The women (11-11) fell to Ventura 67-44, snapping its two-game winning streak.