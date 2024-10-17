Foodbank of Santa Maria hosts Empty Bowls 2024

A second Empty Bowls event was hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at the Santa Maria Park Plaza Pavilion on Wednesday.

Community members were invited to pay $25 for a meal of soup, bread, and water. Each guest got to keep the homemade bowl in which the soup was served.

Organizers say over 400 people signed up to attend, and that proceeds will go toward the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

"The Empty Bowls event has been supporting the food bank for over 20 years now," said Greg Mora, the Director of Development for the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

More information on how to contribute to the food bank can be found on its website.