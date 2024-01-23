Former Santa Maria Mayor honored in Post Office renaming

The U.S. Post Office in Santa Maria was renamed Monday to celebrate the legacy of former Mayor Larry Lavagnino.

On Monday Congressman Salud Carbajal unveiled federal legislation to formally rename the U.S. Post Office in Santa Maria for former Mayor and City Councilmember Larry Lavagnino.

Rep. Carbajal was joined by Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, and current Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino to highlight the legislation to rename the Post Office at the corner of Battles and McClellan, an effort that requires an act of Congress.

Larry Lavagnino is a longtime Santa Maria resident, a graduate of Santa Maria Union High School and Allan Hancock College, and a Navy veteran. He served six years on the Santa Maria City Council beginning in 1996 and as Mayor from 2002 to 2012.

"I just love this city and it loves me back, I've been very fortunate. I was on the city council and I've been on many committees, just whatever I could do to make Santa Maria better, I did," said Lavagnino.