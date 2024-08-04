Four new pocket parks coming to Santa Maria

For more than 40 years, Marvin Thomas has lived near Rice Park off East Sunset Avenue in Santa Maria. It takes him just three minutes to walk there.

“I used to go over there and walk the dog over there and, just spend some time over there. It was a nice place," Thomas said.

However, Kathy Smith, who lives by the airport, isn’t as fortunate;

“The city needs more things for animals and people to do," Smith said. "It's good exercise for the animals and for the people.”

Eighth-grade student Kaydence Herot is in the same boat. She says she loves to swing but adds that there are no parks near her neighborhood.

“In our neighborhood, we don’t have a park, but the neighborhood next to us does. We’re not allowed to go in there because you need a key," Herot says.

Dennis Smitherman is the Recreational Services Manager for the City of Santa Maria and is aware of the lack of parks in the northern parts of the city.

“The older parts of Santa Maria tend to be a little neglected as far as parks go," Smitherman said.

Santa Maria’s last Leisure Needs Assessment in 2019 found that the community wanted more parks. Smitherman says the city heard residents’ suggestions and four new pocket parks are now in the works.

“These new pocket parks are really going to have some great amenities for the community, some playgrounds and some playing features and a little green space," Smitherman said.

Pocket parks are parks that are under one acre in size.

Funding from a federal stimulus bill is being used for the newest pocket park on Dejoy Street at an estimated cost of between $250,000 and $500,000.

“I think that it would be a very good idea,” Smith said.

The location for the second pocket park, which is in the design phase, will be at 343 and 403 Taylor Street, while the other two locations are still to be determined.