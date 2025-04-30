Fourth graders lead Liberty Elementary's book fair for younger students

Fourth grade students at Liberty Elementary School in Santa Maria helped spark a love of reading this week by leading a free book fair for their peers.

The annual event, held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., welcomed more than 900 students.

Each child had the chance to browse and take home books at no cost thanks to donations from the Book Angels, a group of retired educators dedicated to promoting childhood literacy.

Fourth-graders Lylah Curiel and Daleyza Garcia-Reyna, who volunteered at last year’s fair as third-graders, returned this year in leadership roles, guiding their younger classmates as they explored stacks of stories to enjoy over the summer.

“It’s important because a lot of kids don’t know how to read, and I think they should get to know other books,” Curiel said. “And I think they really like it.”

Both students reflected on what it felt like to once be in the shoes of the children they were now helping. Curiel recalled the excitement she felt when she first attended the fair, adding, “I didn’t know the older students, but I was really happy to go and choose other books and explore a whole world from one book to read.”

Garcia-Reyna added, “I hope this continues because every kid should have the experience to find a book and learn how to read.”

The event was made possible by longtime volunteer Liz Krieger, a retired librarian from San Luis Obispo, and the continued work of the Book Angels.

Organizers say the tradition does more than encourage literacy; it builds confidence and connection among students, with books available in both English and Spanish.

