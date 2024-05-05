Free dental and health clinic in Santa Maria provides care to those in need

For some people in Santa Maria like Victoria Orihuela, having health insurance has become a luxury they can't afford.

“Paying health insurance has become really expensive these days and that’s why I don’t have it, I can’t afford it," Orihuela says.

On Sunday, Orihuela came to Life Hope Centers' free medical and dental clinic at the Santa Maria Seventh Day Adventist Church for a tooth extraction. A procedure Orihuela says would have cost her hundreds of dollars.

Once signed in, Orihuela was at the dental chair within minutes.

The annual free clinic has been held in locations from Santa Maria to San Francisco since 2016, offering dental, vision, and other services at no cost. So far, organizers say it has provided over $2.3 million in free medical services.

“It's a large percentage in Santa Maria, up to 30%, according to some estimates, that don't have access to good health care," Randall Goodman, Ophthalmologist and Member of Santa Maria Seventh Day Adventist Church says.

The services at the clinic are provided entirely by volunteers, like Edward Urbina, who gave up his weekend to help.

“Those that go into our profession generally have a heart of compassion, and this is an expression of their heartfelt compassion to serve,” Urbina said.

From tooth cleanings, haircuts, massages, and physiotherapy - hundreds of people showed up.

“We’re very grateful to both God and them, who are working on a Sunday when they could be with their families." Jaqueline Cruz, a Santa Maria resident says. "They’re providing a good service to us, the people who do not have the opportunity of accessible health care”

The organization will be posting the next free medical clinic on their website, click here to learn more.