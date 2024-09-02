Free Swim Day at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Labor Day

The City of Santa Maria and PLAY, Inc. are celebrating Labor Day by hosting a special Free Swim Day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Monday.

Community members can visit the pool at no cost between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center boasts several different pools for visitors of all ages.

The City of Santa Maria says that the event is the perfect way to celebrate Labor Day and wrap up the summer season.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria. Usually, admission for kids 6-17 years old and seniors 65 years old and older is $1.50. Adults 18-64 years old are charged $3.00.