'Fun for the entire family.' Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off

The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicked off at noon on Friday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

"The Strawberry Festival here at Santa Maria, it's been going on for about 58 years, so it's nice and traditional and we have rides, we have strawberry tasting, we have DJs coming out, face painting, chalk art. We have the car show coming on for Saturday and Sunday, so it's a nice family festival to come to," said Caroline Hileman, Strawberry Tasting Coordinator.

From sweet treats to carnival rides, this annual event features a wide variety of entertainment, but the strawberries are the stars of the show.

"I love chocolate-covered strawberries. They are one of my favorite desserts," said festival-goer Iain Riemenschneider. "Strawberry shortcake, strawberries in general - {I} just love them, love them to death."

"I love that we have a lot of local growers here that are selling their strawberries, a lot of local vendors as well selling their items, so it's a nice tie-in to give back and see what else Santa Maria has to offer," Hileman added.

"Growing up, I used to come to the Strawberry Festival as a kid, and for me, it's very nostalgic. It's like the first big event of summer, almost," said Righetti High School student Haley Buchanan.

The Strawberry Festival continues through Sunday, April 27. It's open from noon until 10 p.m. each day.

"Rain or shine, we are going to be here all weekend, and it's a lot of fun for the entire family," Hileman said.

Tickets are available at the gate and cost $17 for ages 12-61 and $15 for ages 6-11 and seniors 62+.

On Saturday, admission for kids between the ages of 6 and 11 is just $5.

Kids aged 5 and under get in for free each day.

Carnival tickets are available in the carnival area.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg Street in Santa Maria.

For more details about this year's festival, visit the Santa Maria Fairpark website.