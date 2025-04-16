Gang, drug prevention forum held for Santa Maria school district parents

The first of four meetings aimed to inform parents of Santa Maria junior high students about the dangers of gangs and drugs in the area took place at El Camino Junior High on Tuesday night.

School district officials say making sure parents are informed is the first step to keeping students safe.

"Unfortunately, as young as the junior high level is an area of concern for gangs and drug risk," said Samantha Scroggin, the Santa Maria Bonita School District public information officer. "We wanted to reach out to parents at this age about the importance of staying informed about what your kids are doing and help keep them protected."

Santa Maria police are leading the meetings and tell me there are two main gangs of concern in the area.

Tuesday night's meeting, as well as the remaining three at other junior highs, are being conducted in both English and Spanish.

"It's very important at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and our police partners that we're doing these presentations in Spanish and English to reach as many of our community members as we can," said Scroggin. "This is important information, and it needs to be widespread among all of our parents."

The meetings all take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

The next one is happening April 30 at Tommie Kunst Junior High School, then on May 1 at Felser Junior High, and on May 6 at Arrellanes Junior High.