Santa Maria junior high parents invited to upcoming forums on gangs, drugs

Parents of junior high students in Santa Maria can attend upcoming forums on gangs and drugs.

The forums are being put on by the Santa Maria Police Department in partnership with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

They're designed to help parents learn how to spot the signs of drug use and gang involvement and stay informed on current trends involving youth.

“Practical tips” on protecting children will also be given.

The forums will take place on the following dates:



April 15: El Camino Junior High, 6-8 p.m.

April 30: Tommie Kunst Junior High, 6-8 p.m.

May 1, Fesler Junior High, 6-8 p.m.

May 6, Arellanas Junior High, 6-8 p.m.