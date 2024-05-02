Garden Bros Circus sets up big top in Santa Maria

The circus is coming to the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus has been performing for over 100 years and features performers from more than 22 countries.

"The best acts in the world in one show," said Hector Frias, Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Team Boss and Circus Clown. "The people live the experience with the whole family and the kids, the grandfathers, grandmothers, the fathers, the whole family."

Performances begin Thursday, May 2 and continue through Sunday, May 5 with various showtimes.

One free kid's ticket is valid per paid adult. Free kid tickets are valid for children ages 3 through 13.

Tickets can be purchased online at gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.