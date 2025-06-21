Groundbreaking ceremony held for new housing in Santa Maria

Santa Maria's newest housing community held a golden shovel groundbreaking ceremony with city leaders on Friday.

Bellecrest is new affordable housing for adults 55 and over. It is located on Main Street about one-mile from Marian Regional Medical Center.

The gated-community features a fitness center, a resort-style pool and a dog park.

The single-level homes start in the high $400,000 range.

“For those who are towards the later stages of their career or in retirement, and they want an opportunity to own their home, own the land on it have low maintenance obligations but have a real sense of community and amenities. This is your opportunity,” said Coastal Community Builders CEO Cam Boyd.