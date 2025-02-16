Hancock College hosts annual FFA Field Day for high schoolers across California

Hundreds of high school students from across California enjoyed the sunny weather on Saturday during the 4th annual FFA Field Day hosted at Allan Hancock College.

Over 250 students from 16 different high schools gathered at the Santa Maria campus to take part in competitions for soil evaluation, landscaping, vegetable crop judging, and veterinary science.

Erin Krier, an event coordinator, says the field day serves as a way to ready teens.

"The goal is really to prepare students to understand agriculture and to be ready for work in the industry," Krier said. "There's different contests [that] will help them to learn content knowledge for vegetables, for veterinary science, for nursery plants and landscaping."

Saturday's event was organized by Future Farmers of America, which gives kids and teens the opportunity to learn about agriculture in California.