Hancock College hosts artificial intelligence summit

Allan Hancock College hosted its first ever A.I. summit on Friday.

The summit featured presentations and panel discussions about the latest AI trends, its practical applications and how it's shaping the future of learning and the workforce.

Interactive workshops also took place through the afternoon, featuring leading experts from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, LinkedIn, Cal Poly, Moorpark College, Berkeley College in New York and Hancock.

"A.I. is not going away and it's our job to be educators and to support some of the people who are fearful," says Nancy War, media arts faculty member.

Organizers say the summit is part of Hancock’s commitment to innovation and preparing students for success in the modern technological landscape.

