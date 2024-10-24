Hancock College receives provisional approval for Bachelor of Science program

Allan Hancock College has announced that it may soon offer a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Professional Studies.

The news comes after the college received provisional approval from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for the program— a certification that officials say brings them one step closer to offering the curriculum to students.

School representatives say the program will provide a highly affordable and locally accessible education for the Santa Maria community.

Students studying to obtain the provisionally approved Bachelor of Science degree will reportedly pay $46 per unit for the first two years and $130 per unit for the final two years; this brings the final cost of the four-year degree to $10,560 or less depending on scholarship eligibility, according to officials.

Organizers say graduates who earn the degree will be well-equipped to enter several different professional fields, including agriculture, manufacturing, space or launch enterprises, and health care.

“This bachelor’s degree program is a game-changer for Northern Santa Barbara County students, many of whom are first-generation college students and face significant barriers to higher education, such as the high cost of university tuition and the need to travel long distances to four-year institutions,” said Hilda Zacarías, Vice-President of the Hancock Board of Trustees, in a press release.

The program will now enter the intersegmental consultation phase, in which representatives say further feedback will be offered from key stakeholders.

Officials report that they hope to secure final approval by March 2025 and introduce the program to students in fall 2026.