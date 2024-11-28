Hancock College students get a 'Taste of Home' during annual Thanksgiving event

At Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, students flocked to campus Wednesday afternoon for the school's annual "Taste of Home Thanksgiving" meal.

The event was organized by the school's Associated Student Body Government (ASBG), whose members hoped to give students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to enjoy an early Thanksgiving dinner alongside their fellow Bulldogs.

Annabelle Ruiz, an executive secretary of ASBG, spoke with KSBY about her personal experience with the "Taste of Home Thanksgiving" meal.

"Sometimes, [...] on a holiday, I would be like, 'Oh, I don't really want to go home. I'd rather have, like, somewhere nice to go and eat and stay," Ruiz said. "So when we offer food, we allow them to eat and really gather with other people."

This is the second Thanksgiving-themed event the college has held this year.

On Tuesday, Allan Hancock College held its 16th annual "Turkey Fest," in which its students who were single-parents were gifted turkeys and other Thanksgiving meal items ahead of the holiday.