Highway 166/Black Road safety improvement project completed, officials celebrate

Local leaders and community members celebrated the completion of a significant infrastructure upgrade near Santa Maria at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The event honored the completion of the Highway 166/Black Road Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement Project, which began its construction in July.

"With these new signals and safety features, we've not only improved traffic flow, but have enhanced the safety of everyone traveling this corridor, making our community a safer place," Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board Chair and County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said at the ceremony.

The project includes new traffic signals, turning lanes, enhanced lighting, reflective pavement markings, and drainage systems.

"This project stands as a shining example of what community-driven initiatives can achieve— transforming our infrastructure to better serve the future growth and safety needs of Santa Maria," Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said at the event.

Officials say the $2.53 million project, fully funded by Measure A, was realized through the joint efforts of SBCAG, Caltrans, the City of Guadalupe, the City of Santa Maria, and the County of Santa Barbara.

The public joined the celebratory event, which presented the program in English and Spanish, according to organizers.