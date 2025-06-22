Hot rods, race cars, and lowriders: Santa Maria Elks Lodge Car Show returns

Hot rods, custom cars, motorcycles, and trucks headed to north Santa Barbara County this weekend for the 29th annual Santa Maria Elks Lodge Car Show.

Community members got the chance to see over 100 unique vehicles, including muscle cars, race cars, and lowriders.

Attendees also enjoyed a raffle and a special awards ceremony celebrating the best cars at the event.

One local told KSBY that he sees the annual car show as a way to connect with the community.

"[It's] tons of fun, you know. And I always come out here just for the camaraderie with the people, enjoying talking with people, [and] their stories about their cars," Grover Beach resident Charles Labrecque said.

Organizers say proceeds from Saturday's car show will go toward Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Honor Flight Central Coast— two non-profits sponsored by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.