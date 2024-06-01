'Hottest ticket in town': Rodeo brings big names to the Central Coast

The weekend of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade has finally arrived.

KSBY had the opportunity to chat with a pair of officials behind this year's weekend-long event Friday afternoon.

Reno Rosser — general manager of Flying U Rodeo Company and one of the key figures behind the Elks Rodeo each year — said this year's rodeo has some serious talent.

Friday night, which Rosser described as potentially the strongest lineup of the four-day rodeo, saw multiple contestants near the top of the world standings in their respective categories. That includes Ryder and Statler Wright, Clayton Biglow, and R.C. Landingham.

Rosser said it'll be tough if you're still looking for tickets. The world-class talent in the arena has made it one of the most sought-after events. “Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is the hottest ticket in town,” Rosser said.

Editor's note: You can find tickets on the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade website — if they're still available.

He added that it's quickly becoming one of the premier rodeo events in the entire state.

If big-time rodeo isn't your thing, Rosser said there's enough fun for everyone.

"The great thing about the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is there's something for everybody in the family," Rosser said. "There's the mutton busting for the kids, you got the motorcycles for the boys in the family, you got the bull riding, you got the barrel racing.

"In NASCAR you can watch a car go around a track a hundred times and nothing really changes," he continued. "But every 15 minutes here is a new event and something that appeals to everybody in the family."

'It's a big honor'

Elks Rodeo Parade grand marshal Alex Posada said he's excited for his role this year.

"Pretty excited," Posada said. "We've been working with the parade for years probably the last 30 years or so. To be part of it — the inside part — is great."

Posada is the City of Santa Maria's recreation and parks director, so he's normally coordinating with staff and Elks staff regarding logistical and safety support. This time, he's taking center stage.

"Jaime Flores — this year's parade chairman — came up and broke the news to me," he said. "It's a big honor. I've known Jaime for a while now anything that he does is a great event so I'm happy to be associated with it.”