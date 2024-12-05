House approves bill to rename Santa Maria Post Office in honor of former mayor

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives unanimously approved Congressman Salud Carbajal’s bill to rename the U.S. Post Office on E. Battles Road in Santa Maria in honor of Larry Lavagnino, the city’s former Mayor, City Council member, and longtime resident.

“Every community should be so lucky to have a Larry Lavagnino,” said Rep. Carbajal in a press release. “A community champion such as Mayor Lavagnino is well deserving of recognition that will stand the tests of time – and I am proud as Santa Maria’s Representative in Congress to be the author of this legislation that will help cement that recognition.”

The legislation was first unveiled in January of 2024 at Santa Maria City Hall. The legislation passed out of committee in September.

The measure now heads to the Senate where it must pass before heading to the President’s desk for his signature.

"I'm deeply honored and humbled,” said Mayor Larry Lavagnino in a press release. “I know there are many more deserving of this recognition but I am also very excited for my entire family. I only wish my mom and dad were around to witness this."

Larry Lavagnino served as a Member of the Santa Maria City Council from 1996 to 2002 and as the mayor of Santa Maria from 2002 to 2012.

During his time as mayor, officials say Santa Maria saw several improvements and additions including a new library, new fire stations, a new transit center, a new police department building, the expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and the widening of Santa Maria River Bridge and Highway 101.

Mayor Lavagnino also helped to secure more than $46 million in federal funding for improvements to the Santa Maria River Levee and bring about the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, according to representatives.

Lavagnino graduated from Santa Maria Union High School and Allan Hancock College. He still lives four houses down from the Santa Maria home where he grew up.