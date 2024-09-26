How students can earn a Cal Poly degree at Allan Hancock College

Cal Poly is working with local community colleges to give students who live farther away from the Cal Poly campus a chance to take classes closer to home. A new program will allow some students to earn a four-year degree from a university they never attended in person.

Anis Diaz lives and works near Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

“Continuing my education in a place where I was raised, in a community I love is very important to me,” Diaz said.

Diaz earned her AA degree in sociology and liberal arts from Hancock and is now working toward a bachelor's in sociology. She's going to apply for the new 2+2 Program.

“It's a game changer for individuals who are trying to pursue and continue their education,” Diaz said.

The 2+2 Sociology Program gives transfer students at Hancock’s Santa Maria campus the opportunity to earn a sociology degree from Cal Poly without commuting to San Luis Obispo.

Starting this fall, 20 students from Hancock will begin their final two years of school as part of the program.

To be eligible to apply, students have to complete the selection criteria courses offered on Cal Poly's Sociology website.

“This program seemed like an opportunity to benefit the community and meet people where they are and deliver a Cal Poly degree in a way that will be accessible to the community,” said Terrance Harris, Cal Poly's Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management.

Kevin Walthers, CEO/President of Allan Hancock College, says it’s a good program but even more programs like this are needed.

“We are happy about that but the reality is it doesn't come close to solving the local need,” Walthers said.

He’s hopeful the program can expand to include additional majors.

“We've been asking for public administration, maybe a criminal justice degree, early childhood studies education — those are the things the community needs,” Walthers said.

Harris says Cal Poly plans to grow this program in the future.

Cal Poly tuition applies and students may apply for financial aid.

Next fall, a similar program between Cal Poly and Cuesta College will begin for liberal studies students pursuing careers in teaching.

