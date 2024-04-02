How to get free landscaping materials from the City of Santa Maria

Santa Maria residents can get free landscape burlap and sprinklers from the city's Utilities Department.

The city wants to remind residents to "Go Green in the Spring" by pulling weeds and collecting clippings, adjusting irrigation clocks, and regularly checking irrigation sprinklers and outdoor faucets for leaks.

"We think residents have a positive response to this, and if nothing else, it keeps it in front of mind to always conserve water and to put green waste in its proper location," said Shad Springer, Utilities Department Director.

Residents who take advantage of the promotion will receive one 7x7-foot landscape burlap and three MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies. Instructions and an adjustment tool are also included with the sprinklers.

To receive the free package of landscaping items, contact the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270 to schedule an appointment for pickup.

