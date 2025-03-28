Inaugural College Rodeo to feature best of the West Coast region this weekend

Some of the best collegiate rodeo athletes from the West Coast region will be featured during this weekend at the Inaugural College Rodeo.

The two-day event will be taking place at the Santa Maria Elks event Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday with the competition starting later that evening. Afterwards, the Mother Corn Shuckers will be performing in a special concert.

On Sunday, the gates for the championship matinee open at 11 a.m., with the competition set to continue at 1 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale on the Allan Hancock College Rodeo's website.