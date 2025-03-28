Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Inaugural College Rodeo to feature best of the West Coast region this weekend

SPRING ROUNDUP COLLEGE RODEO
Allan Hancock College Rodeo
SPRING ROUNDUP COLLEGE RODEO
Posted
and last updated

Some of the best collegiate rodeo athletes from the West Coast region will be featured during this weekend at the Inaugural College Rodeo.

The two-day event will be taking place at the Santa Maria Elks event Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday with the competition starting later that evening. Afterwards, the Mother Corn Shuckers will be performing in a special concert.

On Sunday, the gates for the championship matinee open at 11 a.m., with the competition set to continue at 1 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale on the Allan Hancock College Rodeo's website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community